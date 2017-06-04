An overturned vehicle and severe injury in crash Saturday morning

LEWISBURG – A man was thrown from a vehicle, and critically injured, when it crashed on Route 15 in the Lewisburg area Saturday morning. Around 3am, state police say 26-year-old Jonathon Moralez of Lewisburg was driving northbound in the right lane on Route 15 approaching the intersection of Hafer Rd., when his vehicle spun out of control and crossed the median.

The vehicle overturned, and hit a street sign, causing Moralez to be thrown from the vehicle. Moralez was transported to Evangelical Hospital where he was later flown to Geisinger Medical Center. He is said to be in critical condition.

Union County Communications says Lewisburg’s William Cameron Engine Company, paramedics and White Deer’s rescue squad responded. (Christopher Elio)