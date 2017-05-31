Some helpful tips if you’re going to donate blood this summer

SUNBURY – There is a constant need for a sufficient community blood supply, but the American Red Cross reports that during the summer months there is a drastic decline in blood donors, nearly a 32% drop. So with that in mind, the American Red Cross is encouraging people to make an appointment to make a donation in the coming weeks.

The Red Cross says there are blood drives soon in Sunbury, Milton and Lewisburg, plus several other locations. They encourage people to consider donating blood. We’ve posted a list of blood drives and donation tips, at WKOK.com

They have put out a list of 6 tips to help make your donation experience a more pleasant one.

Eating more iron-rich foods leading up to your donation

Hydrate – drink an extra 16 ounces of liquid before and after the donation

Have a healthy meal before the donation

Wear comfortable clothing with sleeves that can raise above the elbow

Complete a RapidPass prior to your arrival

Bring a picture ID, blood donor card or two other forms of ID.

The blood dination process takes about an hour, with the actual blood withdrawal taking about 10 minutes. Appointments can be scheduled by dowlaoding the Red Cross Blood Donor App at RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

There’s a complete list of upcoming blod donation opportunities at WKOK.com.

Northumberland

Milton

6/5/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Crossroads Church of the Nazarene, 71 Nazarene Lane

Sunbury

6/7/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Otterbein United Methodist Church, 356 Vine St.

Turbotville

6/12/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Turbotville Community Hall, Church Street

_______________

Snyder

Freeburg

6/9/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Freeburg Fire Hall, 15 E. Market St.

_______________

Union

Allenwood

6/8/2017: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Elimsport United Methodist Church, 16145 S. Route 44

Lewisburg

6/1/2017: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Beaver Memorial United Methodist Church, 42 S. Third St.

Mifflinburg

6/12/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Mifflinburg Assembly of God, 1001 Market St.

__________________

Columbia

Berwick

6/15/2017: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Susquehanna Energy Information Center, 634 Salem Blvd.

Bloomsburg

5/31/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Caldwell Consistory, 150 N. Market St.

6/2/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Bloomsburg Fire Hall, 911 Market St.

Catawissa

6/8/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Grace Bible Church, 209 McIntyre Road

_______________

Mifflin

McClure

6/7/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., McClure Fire Company, 49 W. Specht St.