$500K grant to Snyder County for courthouse expansion

MIDDLEBURG – A significant state grant has been awarded to a Valley county for a major expansion project. Senator John Gordner (R-27), and State Representatives Fred Keller (R-85th, Kreamer) and Lynda Schlegel Culver (R-108, Sunbury), announced Tuesday a $500,000 grant to Snyder County to assist in its courthouse expansion.

Senator Gordner on the project, “It’s taking what’s now an abandoned building adjacent from their courthouse and at their main intersection, and it will give to them some valuable space they need for their courthouse operation, and it will also take care of a vacant property right in the middle of their downtown.”

The abandoned building to be renovated is 6,000-square feet and was a former bank. After completion, county government will have additional office space, a new public meeting room, and new space for the court system.

Senator Gordner says the grant also relieves budget stress for county leaders, “Commissioners always are very stressed in regard to their budget, in regard to services they have to provide with the increased heroin and opioid epidemic, and social services. So this is one way the state can help them and allow them to use their resources for the services that are really required out there.”

The grant was awarded through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program.