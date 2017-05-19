OTM Reaction: On The Mark hears reactions to the CSVT routes

CSVT Southern Section Realignment Alternatives Overview Map (5-17-17)

SUNBURY – Lots of people are reacting to the big PennDOT reveal today—the department this week came out with the three possible routes for the southern section of the CSVT. The original proposal called for the highway to go through old PPL fly ash basin, but that was found to be unsuitable.

Now, three new proposed routes cut through various sections of Shamokin Dam and Monroe Township. Eric Rowe, who lives in the Shamokin Dam area, says two of the possible routes either go through, or near his home.

He noted one of the proposed routes requires fewer homes to be demolished, “I don’t want to offend anyone whose property may be taken, but I would certainly, and what we had recommended when Julie and I sat there the other evening, is that they go for the option that disrupts as few houses as possible. But I just looked at that this morning, and there are some homes that it goes right on top of.”

The three possible routes are contained in an update on the CSVT’s main website. (www.csvt.com)

Dave Thompson, a spokesman for PennDOT’s Montoursville office, said this makes it important for Snyder County residents to go to www.csvt.com, and find out what impact the proposed routes would have on their properties, “We encourage people to go to the website, and check ‘em out and get an idea of these preliminary alternatives and provide some input.”

He said these alternatives are preliminary– they will be adjusted based on more studies, public input, and efforts to minimize impacts. It’s expected an alternative route will be chosen later this year.

PennDOT is hosting a public meeting next week to seek input on these alternatives and other minor design changes. The meeting is set for Thursday, May 25 at 6:30 p.m. at the Selinsgrove Middle School.