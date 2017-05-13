AP Headlines, Sports Scores and Schedules for Saturday 5/13

AP PA Headlines

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The committee that raised public and private funds to put on the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia spent nearly $1 million on bonuses given to staff members. The bonuses to the host committee staff came from a post-convention surplus and were reported in a Jan. 31 filing with the Federal Election Commission. They were first reported by The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The largest convention donation came from taxpayers, a $10 million state grant. Former Gov. Ed Rendell, the committee’s chairman, called the bonuses a reward for low pay and long hours. Executive Director Kevin Washo was paid $13,000 a month for two years. He got the biggest bonus, $310,000. He says the state grant money was kept separate from the millions raised from private donors and covered costs approved by the state.

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Prosecutors say six former Pennsylvania prison guards have been charged in connection with the assault of two inmates. The former correctional officers face charges including aggravated and simple assault in the alleged attacks in February at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility in Eagleville.

District Attorney Kevin Steele says one of the inmates was beaten in his cell, taken to the prison’s medical facility for treatment then beaten again. Video surveillance shows the inmate never fought back. Steele says another inmate was repeatedly punched in the face. All six correctional officers were fired after the alleged assaults. They were arrested and arraigned Friday morning..

Oddities & Conversation starters

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The University of Pittsburgh rowing team says their uniforms were among items stolen from team vans as they prepare for a big race in Philadelphia. The team says the vans were broken into Thursday on a road running along Philadelphia’s Schuylkill River, where the Dad Vail Regatta is scheduled to start Friday. A post on the team’s Facebook page says they are trying to stay focused on the race. Police are investigating

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A divided Kentucky appeals court panel has ruled that a Lexington business did not discriminate against an organization by refusing to print T-shirts for a gay rights festival. Chief Judge Joy Kramer wrote in her opinion that the city’s ordinance prohibiting discrimination based on sexual orientation does not prohibit the owners of Hands On Originals from “engaging in viewpoint or message censorship.”

Kramer said the business objected to the message of gay pride, not anyone’s sexual orientation. Lexington’s Gay and Lesbian Services Organization tried to order the T-shirts for the city’s 2012 Gay Pride Festival. An owner of Hands On originals, Blaine Adamson, refused the order citing his Christian beliefs. Judge Jeff Taylor dissented, saying he thought the business did discriminate against the organization.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Five of the contestants vying for the Miss USA title have a message to immigrant girls and women watching the pageant Sunday: Set goals, work hard and don’t stay in the shadows. They each immigrated to the U.S. at young ages as their families. The women, who are representing Florida, North Dakota, Hawaii, Connecticut and New Jersey in the pageant, are all U.S. citizens.

They tell The Associated Press that they faced both challenges and opportunities as immigrants. Their stories stand in stark contrast to the scandal that enveloped the pageant in 2015, when its then co-owner and now president Donald Trump offended Hispanics when he made anti-immigrant remarks in announcing his bid for the White House. The pageant will be Sunday in Las Vegas.

NEW YORK (AP) — Bill O’Reilly complained of a liberal “hit job” that did him in during his first interview Friday since he was fired two weeks ago. In an interview on Glenn Beck’s radio show, O’Reilly said his firing came about because of a left-wing cabal intent on “destroying voices (they don’t) like.” A mix of lawyers and liberal groups have sought to amplify allegations of sexual and racial harassment at the network.

There have been a series of scandals that have also cost the jobs of founding CEO Roger Ailes and co-president and veteran executive Bill Shine. They’re not backing off, as they seek more firings and try to influence a British regulator’s ruling on Fox News parent 21st Century Fox’s bid to acquire the Sky satellite network.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Carl Long was forced to strip the logo of a Colorado-based marijuana vaping company from his car Friday after NASCAR said it violated rules governing sponsorship and paint schemes. The logo for Colorado-based Veedverks was plastered on Long’s green and yellow No. 66 for tech inspection, but a NASCAR spokesman said it was never vetted and approved.

And when officials learned of the hood logo, they had crew members remove it before the car went to the track. NASCAR officials said it will not adorn the car the rest of the weekend. Long returned to NASCAR’s top series this weekend after an eight-year banishment over an unpaid fine from a rules infraction earlier in his career. The penalty was commuted by NASCAR this season.

Scores & Skeds

The Philadelphia Phillies were rained out Friday night so they’ll play a double header Sunday. Today’s game on Newsradio 1070 WKOK starts at 6:30pm, and Sunday’s games are at 1pm and 6pm. You can hear the games on the radio while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com.



TODAY'S SCHEDULE

