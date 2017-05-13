Atty. Cliff Rieders: Penn State still faces tough questions

SUNBURY – Penn State is dealing with a new controversy…the death of a student and the arrest of 18 fraternity members. Cliff Rieders, an attorney from Williamsport who represented some of Jerry Sandusky’s victims, was on WKOK’s On The Mark this week.

He was asked about the state of the Penn State campus post-Sandusky, “The problem is, in general with Penn State, it is like a lot of entities, bureaucracies that get big. When they get big it’s difficult to control excesses and problems. Drinking and drugs, and opiate on campuses is one of them. Fraternities are another one.”

Rieders says sports is a big money maker for Penn State, and all Universities in the US, and that’s what drives that choices schools make, “The question is are they willing to make the hard decisions to address the alcohol and drug problems they have on campus, and some of the excesses in connection with their sports system.”

He says that the US is the only country that places such a strong emphasis on collegiate sports, and that school is about school elsewhere. You can hear the entire interview with Attorney Cliff Rieders as he shares stories about Watergate, and his feelings on the Trump presidency and the Comey firing at WKOK.com. (Christopher Elio)