Body found Saturday in river was Plymouth man

NORTHUMBERLAND — The man whose body was found in the Susquehanna River last Saturday was from Luzerne County, and he had committed suicide. That update Thursday afternoon came from the Northumberland County Coroner James Kelley. Kelley said 40-year-old Derick O’Neil of Plymouth was identified using dental records and other means.

Kelley says the man was seen jumping off a bridge in Larksville, Saturday April 1. Kelley said a dentist in Luzerne County, Point Township Police and Larksville Police Department worked together in the investigation. O’Neil’s body was found in the North Branch of the river last Saturday.