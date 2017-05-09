Woman rescued from ‘high and fast’ Susquehanna River

POINT TOWNSHIP, NORTUMBERLAND COUNTY — A woman was taken to the hospital after she jumped off a bridge, into the flood swollen Susquehanna River.

Point Township Police Chief Josh VanKirk said a woman parked her car just off the Barry King bridge, then walked onto the bridge, and jumped in. He said the river is high and fast, and the woman was carried nearly a mile downstream.

Point Township’s Tuckahoe Quick Response Squad was able to retrieve her from shore. The woman had suffered from exposure to the cold water, and was taken to Geisinger Medical Center.

Police say no name is being disclosed at this time.

Chief VanKirk said they will follow up with the family and Geisinger. Tuckahoe QRS, Emergency Medical personnel from Americus in Sunbury, and Northumberland and Shamokin Dam police assisted.