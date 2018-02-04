4th annual teen dating violence video contest ends Monday

SUNBURY— Young love can be a beautiful thing but when a relationship gets abusive it can be hard to leave. Each year, Transitions of PA hosts a Teen Dating Video Contest to raise awareness about abusive teenage relationships. Heather Shnyder, Education Specialist with Transitions, “Every year there is nearly 1.5 million highschool students the experience physical abuse from a dating partner. So, we are trying to bring education and awareness to teens and the community about healthy relationships signs of abuse and how to prevent adolescent relationship abuse.”

High school student in Union, Snyder and Northumberland Counties have the opportunity to take part in the contest to win cash prizes. Shnyder says, “The students would create a 30 -60 second PSA that they would submit to us and then we have a panel of judges that would select first, second, and third prizes and there is prize money involved for the winning videos.”

Videos should include information on what a health relationship is, warning signs of abuse, and how to get help. Video submissions are due Monday, February 12 and can be submitting by uploading it to YouTube and send the link to heather_s@transitionsofpa.org. You can find out more information about the contest at Transitionsofpa.org. (Sarah Benek)