Penna. AP Headlines, Scores & Skeds

MILFORD, Pa. (AP) — The mother of a slain Pennsylvania State Police trooper says she doesn’t hate her son’s killer but wants him held accountable. Darla Dickson testified Friday at the penalty phase of Eric Frein’s trial. Frein was convicted of killing Cpl. Bryon Dickson II and wounding a second trooper. Prosecutors say he opened fire on them in September 2014 outside the Blooming Grove state police barracks.

Jurors are learning about Dickson’s life as they weigh a potential death sentence for his killer. Dickson’s mother remembered him as a fun-loving prankster and devoted husband and father. She says his 10-year-old son told her he hated Frein, and asked whether she did, too. She says she forgives Frein but seeks justice for her son. The penalty phase of the trial resumes Monday morning.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Lt. Gov. Mike Stack is giving no public resistance to being stripped of state police protection following complaints about how he and his wife treated troopers and other state employees.

In a statement, Stack says he agrees with Gov. Tom Wolf’s decision Friday to yank the security detail and limit cleaning, grounds keeping and maintenance by state employees at the lieutenant governor’s official residence.

Neither Wolf nor Stack has given details about the complaints, although media reports suggest they revolve around allegations that the Stacks verbally abused their state police security detail and household staff at the state-owned house about 20 miles east of the Capitol. Wolf says it’s a necessary step to protect state employees. Stack says in his statement the behavior was unacceptable and symptoms of a larger problem that he’s committed to addressing. He also says he apologized to Wolf for any embarrassment the situation has caused.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A lawsuit blames linens for causing the mold-related death of a leukemia patient at a University of Pittsburgh Medical Center hospital. Thursday’s lawsuit claims that Katherine Landman’s October 2015 death is the seventh at a UPMC hospital allegedly caused by linens provided by Paris Cleaners, of DuBois, and the first filed in a death at UPMC Shadyside hospital. The other allegedly mold-related deaths occurred at UPMC Presbyterian and Montefiore hospitals.

UPMC issued a statement saying its hospitals “are safe, and our ongoing monitoring and testing show no evidence concerning mold infections.” Paris also issued a statement saying federal and state investigators have “both said the facts don’t support the conclusion that these infections resulted from exposure to linens.”

The lawsuit by the New Castle woman’s family contends she contracted a deadly mold infection after a bone-marrow transplant.

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A 10-year-old girl born with no left hand is playing the violin, thanks to a specially designed prosthetic built by undergraduates at George Mason University. Isabella Nicola tested out the final version of her prosthetic Thursday. A team of bioengineering students teamed up with a music instructor to make sure the attachment was comfortable and provided the range of motion for Isabella to move her bow appropriately on the strings.

The attachment was the capstone project for the team of senior bioengineering majors at Mason. Isabella’s music teacher at her elementary school had built a device for her but approached the school to see if they could come up with something better. At Thursday’s session, the team surprised Isabella with an additional attachment that let her ride a bicycle.

In local sports:

High school softball:

Shamokin 9

Mahonoy Area 1

Greenwood 11

Trinity 0

High school baseball:

Danville 5

Lewisburg 4

South Williamsport 6

Southern Columbia 4

Upper Dauphin 4

Minersville 3

Loyalsock 10

Milton 0

High school track and field:

At the Purple and White Relays, Shikellamy had 104 points, Shamokin had 76 and Mount Carmel had 66.

Major League Baseball

INTERLEAGUE

Final Pittsburgh 6 N-Y Yankees 3

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Baltimore 2 Boston 0

Final Houston 6 Tampa Bay 3

Final Texas 6 Kansas City 2

Final Cleveland 3 Chi White Sox 0

Final Minnesota 6 Detroit 3

Final Oakland 3 Seattle 1

Final Toronto 8 L.A. Angels 7, 13 Innings

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Philadelphia 4 Atlanta 3

Final Chi Cubs 6 Cincinnati 5, 11 Innings

Final Washington 4 N-Y Mets 3, 11 Innings

Final St. Louis 6 Milwaukee 3

Final Colorado 6 San Francisco 5

Final Arizona 13 L.A. Dodgers 5

Final San Diego 5 Miami 3

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Boston 104 Chicago 87

Final Oklahoma City 115 Houston 113

Final L.A. Clippers 111 Utah 106

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final OT Washington 2 Toronto 1

Final SO Boston 3 Ottawa 2

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

INTERLEAGUE

N-Y Yankees at Pittsburgh 4:05 p.m.

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Detroit at Minnesota 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland 4:05 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay 6:10 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chi White Sox 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas 8:05 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Angels 9:07 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Chi Cubs at Cincinnati 1:10 p.m.

Washington at N-Y Mets 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado 8:10 p.m.

Miami at San Diego 8:40 p.m.

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Toronto at Milwaukee 3:00 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta 5:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Memphis 8:00 p.m.

Golden State at Portland 10:30 p.m.

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

St. Louis at Minnesota 3:00 p.m.

Montreal at N-Y Rangers 8:00 p.m.

Edmonton at San Jose 10:30 p.m.

