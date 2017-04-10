Update: 2 students wounded were not targeted

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — A San Bernardino police official says two children wounded in a shooting at an elementary school were not the targets.

Police Capt. Ron Maass says, “The children we do not believe were targeted. The suspect had come to the classroom to visit. The adult female was in the classroom.”

Police did not identify the shooter or the teacher.The weapon was a handgun, police said.The two wounded students are in critical condition.

The shooting was reported at North Park Elementary school. Maria Garcia of the San Bernadino PD said that a teacher has been injured and the threat was contained. The school was on lockdown until further notice.