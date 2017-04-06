4/6/17 John Meckley, chairman of the Milton Bicentennial Committee, Loni Briner, Public Relations & Media Manager, North Shore Railroad, on the upcoming train rides June 10. Tickets go on sale Monday 4/10. We’ll also discuss the contribution of the North Shore Railroad to the bicentennial, and the big news announcement of the trains holding more passengers. We’ll also discuss the Bicentennial Service Project, and other updates on the celebration. (Click here to listen to or download the interview)