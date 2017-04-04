4/4/17 Stacey Sommerfield, Executive Director, Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority, the move of their gymnastics program to the former Lewisburg High School in June, the move of their office, their many summer camps, getting the pool read and many other BVRA programs. She’ll be on the WKOK Campus about 7am or so. (Click here to hear or download the interview)
WKOK Staff |
April 4, 2017 |
About The Author