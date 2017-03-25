PA AP Headlines and Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — A Valley woman is facing charges that she sold food stamps for heroin, after she tried to sell the food stamps online for cash. Lycoming County authorities filed charges this week against 37-year-old Tanya Keenan-Mack. Court records show Keenan-Mack is in jail stemming from an unrelated probation violation in a forgery case.

The state inspector general’s office says Keenan-Mack exchanged $194 in food stamps on an electronic benefits card for heroin, and that the card was used at a Weis Markets and a Walmart last month. The office says it began investigating after receiving a tip Feb. 6 that Keenan-Mack had posted an ad on Facebook’s “Williamsport New and Used, Buy and Sell” page, offering $194 in food stamps for $100. A public defender for Keenan-Mack didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A new study suggests that more than $200 million a year in highway construction funds are being diverted unconstitutionally to subsidize the Pennsylvania State Police. A Legislative Budget and Finance Committee report this week calculated the “appropriate and justifiable” level of highway funding for the state police at $532.8 million.

That’s based on last fiscal year, when Gov. Tom Wolf and lawmakers approved $755 million in highway funds for the state police. Under the state constitution, motorist fees and fuel taxes are strictly for highway construction, repair and safety. Those dollars help underwrite the estimated $600 million a year it costs for free, full-time state police coverage to 2.5 million residents in municipalities that don’t pay for a local police force. Wolf wants to charge those municipalities a fee.

Oddities & Entertainment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A push by lawmakers to dig up President James K. Polk’s body and move it for the third time since his death nearly 170 years ago is riling people in Tennessee. Polk dramatically expanded the United States by annexing Texas and seizing California and the Southwest in a war with Mexico. He died of cholera in 1849 and is buried on the grounds of the state Capitol in Nashville.

Some Tennessee legislators say his white-columned tomb is in such an out-of-the-way place that many visitors don’t even know it’s there. They say he deserves better and want to move him to what was his father’s home in Columbia, 50 miles away. A distant Polk relative says the whole idea is “mortifying” and driven by money.

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (AP) — A Canadian provincial government has withdrawn a man’s eponymous personalized vehicle license plate, saying Lorne Grabher’s surname is offensive to women when viewed on his car bumper. Grabher said Friday that he put his last name on the license plate decades ago as a gift for his late father’s birthday, and says the province’s refusal to renew the plate late last year is unfair.

Grabher says the Nova Scotia government is discriminating against his name. Transport Department spokesman Brian Taylor says while the department understands Grabher is a surname with German roots, this context isn’t available to the general public who view it. The personalized plate program introduced in 1989 allows the province to refuse names when they’re deemed offensive, socially unacceptable and not in good taste.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s men’s college basketball tournaments:

NCAA

Sweet 16

SOUTH at FedExForum

Final North Carolina 92 Butler 80

Final Kentucky 86 UCLA 75

EAST at Madison Square Garden

Final South Carolina 70 Baylor 50

Final OT Florida 84 Wisconsin 83

TODAY’S MEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

NCAA

Elite Eight

WEST

at SAP Center at San Jose

Xavier vs Gonzaga 6:09 p.m.

MIDWEST

at Sprint Center

Oregon vs Kansas 8:49 p.m.

CIT

Round 3

at San Marcos, Texas

St. Peter’s vs Texas State 5:00 p.m.

at Buies Creek, N.C.

Furman vs Campbell 2:00 p.m.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

INTERLEAGUE BASEBALL

Final Detroit 3 Atlanta 2, 10 Innings

Final N-Y Yankees 3 Philadelphia 2

Final Pittsburgh 4 Tampa Bay 0

Final Houston 2 N-Y Mets 0

Final Texas 4 San Diego 3

Final Cleveland 4 Chi Cubs 2

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Toronto 3 Boston 2

Final Oakland 8 Chi White Sox 2

Final Seattle 4 Kansas City 3

Final Baltimore 5 Minnesota 5

Final L.A. Angels 4 Seattle 0

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final St. Louis 3 Washington 1

Final L.A. Dodgers 13 Arizona 6

Final Cincinnati 12 Milwaukee 11

Final San Francisco 6 Colorado 5

Final Miami 3 Washington 0

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Washington 129 Brooklyn 108

Final Cleveland 112 Charlotte 105

Final Orlando 115 Detroit 87

Final Denver 125 Indiana 117

Final Boston 130 Phoenix 120

Final Philadelphia 117 Chicago 107

Final Milwaukee 100 Atlanta 97

Final Houston 117 New Orleans 107

Final Golden State 114 Sacramento 100

Final OT L.A. Lakers 130 Minnesota 119

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final SO N-Y Islanders 4 Pittsburgh 3

Final OT Tampa Bay 2 Detroit 1

Final Dallas 6 San Jose 1

Final Anaheim 3 Winnipeg 1

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (5) Kentucky 86 (8) UCLA 75

Final (6) North Carolina 92 (21) Butler 80

Final South Carolina 70 (12) Baylor 50

Final OT (20) Florida 84 (25) Wisconsin 83

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

INTERLEAGUE

Philadelphia at Boston 1:05 p.m.

Washington at Houston 1:05 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Kansas City 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Oakland 4:05 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Dodgers 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Angels 4:10 p.m.

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Boston at Tampa Bay 1:05 p.m.

Toronto at N-Y Yankees 1:05 p.m.

Chi White Sox at Cleveland 4:05 p.m.

Texas at Seattle 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Baltimore 6:05 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

St. Louis at Miami 1:05 p.m.

N-Y Mets at Atlanta 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chi Cubs 4:05 p.m.

Chi Cubs at Colorado 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco 6:05 p.m.

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Utah at L.A. Clippers 3:30 p.m.

Washington at Cleveland 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Dallas 8:30 p.m.

N-Y Knicks at San Antonio 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Portland 10:00 p.m.

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Vancouver at Minnesota 2:00 p.m.

Philadelphia at Columbus 2:00 p.m.

Calgary at St. Louis 7:00 p.m.

Carolina at New Jersey 7:00 p.m.

Boston at N-Y Islanders 7:00 p.m.

Toronto at Buffalo 7:00 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal 7:00 p.m.

Arizona at Washington 7:00 p.m.

Chicago at Florida 7:00 p.m.

San Jose at Nashville 8:00 p.m.

Colorado at Edmonton 10:00 p.m.

N-Y Rangers at L.A. Kings 10:30 p.m.

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Xavier at (2) Gonzaga 6:09 p.m.

(9) Oregon at (3) Kansas 8:49 p.m.