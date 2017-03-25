PA AP Headlines and Scores & Skeds

Home
 WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — A Valley woman is facing charges that she sold food stamps for heroin, after she tried to sell the food stamps online for cash.  Lycoming County authorities filed charges this week against 37-year-old Tanya Keenan-Mack. Court records show Keenan-Mack is in jail stemming from an unrelated probation violation in a forgery case.

The state inspector general’s office says Keenan-Mack exchanged $194 in food stamps on an electronic benefits card for heroin, and that the card was used at a Weis Markets and a Walmart last month.  The office says it began investigating after receiving a tip Feb. 6 that Keenan-Mack had posted an ad on Facebook’s “Williamsport New and Used, Buy and Sell” page, offering $194 in food stamps for $100.  A public defender for Keenan-Mack didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A new study suggests that more than $200 million a year in highway construction funds are being diverted unconstitutionally to subsidize the Pennsylvania State Police.  A Legislative Budget and Finance Committee report this week calculated the “appropriate and justifiable” level of highway funding for the state police at $532.8 million.

That’s based on last fiscal year, when Gov. Tom Wolf and lawmakers approved $755 million in highway funds for the state police.  Under the state constitution, motorist fees and fuel taxes are strictly for highway construction, repair and safety.  Those dollars help underwrite the estimated $600 million a year it costs for free, full-time state police coverage to 2.5 million residents in municipalities that don’t pay for a local police force.  Wolf wants to charge those municipalities a fee.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A push by lawmakers to dig up President James K. Polk’s body and move it for the third time since his death nearly 170 years ago is riling people in Tennessee.  Polk dramatically expanded the United States by annexing Texas and seizing California and the Southwest in a war with Mexico. He died of cholera in 1849 and is buried on the grounds of the state Capitol in Nashville.

Some Tennessee legislators say his white-columned tomb is in such an out-of-the-way place that many visitors don’t even know it’s there. They say he deserves better and want to move him to what was his father’s home in Columbia, 50 miles away.  A distant Polk relative says the whole idea is “mortifying” and driven by money.

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (AP) — A Canadian provincial government has withdrawn a man’s eponymous personalized vehicle license plate, saying Lorne Grabher’s surname is offensive to women when viewed on his car bumper.  Grabher said Friday that he put his last name on the license plate decades ago as a gift for his late father’s birthday, and says the province’s refusal to renew the plate late last year is unfair.

Grabher says the Nova Scotia government is discriminating against his name.  Transport Department spokesman Brian Taylor says while the department understands Grabher is a surname with German roots, this context isn’t available to the general public who view it.  The personalized plate program introduced in 1989 allows the province to refuse names when they’re deemed offensive, socially unacceptable and not in good taste.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s men’s college basketball tournaments:

NCAA

Sweet 16

 

SOUTH at FedExForum

 

Final     North Carolina 92        Butler   80

Final     Kentucky         86        UCLA  75

 

EAST at Madison Square Garden

 

Final     South Carolina  70        Baylor  50

Final OT           Florida 84        Wisconsin         83

 

TODAY’S MEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

NCAA

Elite Eight

 

WEST

at SAP Center at San Jose

Xavier  vs         Gonzaga           6:09 p.m.

 

MIDWEST

at Sprint Center

Oregon vs         Kansas 8:49 p.m.

 

CIT

Round 3

at San Marcos, Texas

St. Peter’s         vs         Texas State      5:00 p.m.

at Buies Creek, N.C.

Furman vs         Campbell          2:00 p.m.

 

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

 

INTERLEAGUE BASEBALL

Final     Detroit  3          Atlanta 2, 10 Innings

Final     N-Y Yankees   3          Philadelphia      2

Final     Pittsburgh         4          Tampa Bay       0

Final     Houston           2          N-Y Mets        0

Final     Texas   4          San Diego        3

Final     Cleveland         4          Chi Cubs          2

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final     Toronto            3          Boston 2

Final     Oakland           8          Chi White Sox  2

Final     Seattle  4          Kansas City      3

Final     Baltimore          5          Minnesota        5

Final     L.A. Angels      4          Seattle  0

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final     St. Louis           3          Washington      1

Final     L.A. Dodgers   13        Arizona            6

Final     Cincinnati         12        Milwaukee       11

Final     San Francisco   6          Colorado          5

Final     Miami   3          Washington      0

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final     Washington      129      Brooklyn          108

Final     Cleveland         112      Charlotte          105

Final     Orlando            115      Detroit  87

Final     Denver 125      Indiana 117

Final     Boston 130      Phoenix            120

Final     Philadelphia      117      Chicago            107

Final     Milwaukee       100      Atlanta 97

Final     Houston           117      New Orleans    107

Final     Golden State    114      Sacramento      100

Final OT           L.A. Lakers      130      Minnesota        119

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final SO           N-Y Islanders  4          Pittsburgh         3

Final OT           Tampa Bay       2          Detroit  1

Final     Dallas   6          San Jose           1

Final     Anaheim           3          Winnipeg          1

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final     (5) Kentucky    86        (8) UCLA        75

Final     (6) North Carolina        92        (21) Butler        80

Final     South Carolina  70        (12) Baylor       50

Final OT           (20) Florida      84        (25) Wisconsin 83

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

INTERLEAGUE

Philadelphia      at         Boston 1:05 p.m.

Washington      at         Houston           1:05 p.m.

Detroit  at         Pittsburgh         1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee       at         Kansas City      4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati         at         Oakland           4:05 p.m.

Oakland           at         L.A. Dodgers   4:05 p.m.

Arizona            at         L.A. Angels      4:10 p.m.

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Boston at         Tampa Bay       1:05 p.m.

Toronto            at         N-Y Yankees   1:05 p.m.

Chi White Sox  at         Cleveland         4:05 p.m.

Texas   at         Seattle  4:10 p.m.

Minnesota        at         Baltimore          6:05 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

St. Louis           at         Miami   1:05 p.m.

N-Y Mets        at         Atlanta 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati         at         Chi Cubs          4:05 p.m.

Chi Cubs          at         Colorado          4:10 p.m.

San Diego        at         San Francisco   6:05 p.m.

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Utah     at         L.A. Clippers   3:30 p.m.

Washington      at         Cleveland         7:30 p.m.

Toronto            at         Dallas   8:30 p.m.

N-Y Knicks     at         San Antonio     8:30 p.m.

Minnesota        at         Portland           10:00 p.m.

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Vancouver        at         Minnesota        2:00 p.m.

Philadelphia      at         Columbus         2:00 p.m.

Calgary            at         St. Louis           7:00 p.m.

Carolina           at         New Jersey      7:00 p.m.

Boston at         N-Y Islanders  7:00 p.m.

Toronto            at         Buffalo 7:00 p.m.

Ottawa at         Montreal          7:00 p.m.

Arizona            at         Washington      7:00 p.m.

Chicago            at         Florida 7:00 p.m.

San Jose           at         Nashville          8:00 p.m.

Colorado          at         Edmonton         10:00 p.m.

N-Y Rangers    at         L.A. Kings       10:30 p.m.

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Xavier  at         (2) Gonzaga     6:09 p.m.

(9) Oregon       at         (3) Kansas       8:49 p.m.

