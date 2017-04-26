4/26/17 Ellen Boyer, Director of Theater, Shikellamy School District, on this week’s spring musical Fiddler on the Roof. She will bring Tevye: Camden Hare; Tzeitel: Natalie Shoch; Mottle the Tailor: Patrick Alvarez; and Golde: Heather Beveridge. (Click here to hear or download the interview)
4/26/17 Ellen Boyer, Director of Theater, Shikellamy School District, on this week’s spring musical Fiddler on the Roof. She will bring Tevye: Camden Hare; Tzeitel: Natalie Shoch; Mottle the Tailor: Patrick Alvarez; and Golde: Heather Beveridge. (Click here to hear or download the interview)
