4/25/17 Sara Kelley, board member and past president, Lewisburg Arts Festival, Connie Timm, President, on this year’s arts festival, Lewisburg Live, the workshops, and VanGo Museum on wheels, two small food courts (rather than one), and more entertainment at Hufnagle Park. (Click here to hear or download the interview)
4/25/17 Sara Kelley, board member and past president, Lewisburg Arts Festival, Connie Timm, President, on this year’s arts festival, Lewisburg Live, the workshops, and VanGo Museum on wheels, two small food courts (rather than one), and more entertainment at Hufnagle Park. (Click here to hear or download the interview)
WKOK Staff |
April 25, 2017 |
About The Author