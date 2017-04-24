4/24/17 Van Wagner, science teacher, Lewisburg Area School District, and two students, Brad (president) and Shelby (treasurer), of the Lewisburg Area School District High School Skate Club on their upcoming ‘Skate Fest’ and the use of skateboarding as a positive force in the community to bring people together. (Click here to hear or download the interview)
WKOK Staff |
April 24, 2017 |
