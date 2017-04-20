4/20/17 Julie Corrigan, Carol Lamparter, and Robin Jarrell on the faith-based local activist group Isaiah 6:8 Finding The Way. This is a nascent group that recently held a public foot washing in Lewisburg and they have lots in store as they make mission known. (Click here to hear or download the interview)
4/20/17 Julie Corrigan, Carol Lamparter, and Robin Jarrell on the faith-based local activist group Isaiah 6:8 Finding The Way. This is a nascent group that recently held a public foot washing in Lewisburg and they have lots in store as they make mission known. (Click here to hear or download the interview)
WKOK Staff |
April 20, 2017 |
About The Author