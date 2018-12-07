DEP discloses 4,200 gallons of fracking brine fluid spilled Nov. 7

JERSEY MILLS – A large spill of fracking brine fluid occurred early last month, but the public is just now finding out about it. According to PennLive.com, about 4,200 gallons of the fluid from natural gas wells, spilled into a tributary of Pine Creek in Lycoming County.

The incident occurred on November 7, DEP did tell some people nearby. They said the spill was the result of a Stallion Oilfield Services water tanker truck hauling brine fluid for Pennsylvania General Energy (PGE) overturning along Truman Run Road off Route 414 north of Jersey Mills.

The DEP performed a site inspection, and is conducting water quality monitoring.

DEP said that information is being provided to DEP, which is awaiting additional results to determine if remediation beyond what was conducted at the scene is necessary. All downstream locations could be affected, according to DEP.