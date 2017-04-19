4/19/17 Samantha Pearson, Elm Street Manager, Lewisburg PA, and Cookie Connolly, Outreach Coordinator, RiverWoods, on this weekend’s River Road Holiday and Walk It! Bike It! Lewisburg. The event Sunday closes sections of picturesque River Road for walking, biking and non-motorized travel. (Click here to hear or download the interview)
WKOK Staff |
April 19, 2017 |
