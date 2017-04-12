4/12/17 Marilyn Brill, Plein Air chair for the Merrill W. Linn Land and Waterways Conservancy, and artist Simonne Roy on this month’s Plein Air Art Event, sponsored by the Linn Conservancy, the Lewisburg Arts Council, the Artists’ Guild of Lewisburg and the Union County Historical Society. We’ll discuss this unique outdoor artists painting opportunity, the workshop which precedes the event, and why this event is a perfect event for the conservancy. (Click here to hear or download the interview)