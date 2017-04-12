4/12/17 Kevin Bittenbender, Chair of the Union County Veteran’s 4th of July Parade Committee, and Dick Chalmers, American Legion Post Commander, Post 182 Lewisburg, on the many upcoming events associated with the UCV4JP. We’ll discuss the status of the parade which is still 72 days away, the fundraiser next weekend, the special guest(s) who will be invited, Freedom Bike Ride, concert, fireworks, Monumental Mile, etc. and more about this appropriate salute to our nation’s veterans and active duty armed forces. (Click here to hear or download the interview)