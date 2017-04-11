4/11/17 Jennifer Burke, Lieutenant, Milton Salvation Army, on the critical unmet needs they are addressing in The Valley, their work in the community, free programming they offer, meals, Needy Family Fund, Christmas giveaway, an upcoming block party, summer camp, VBS and much more. (Click here to listen to or download the interview)
WKOK Staff |
April 11, 2017 |
