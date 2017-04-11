4/11/17 Chad North and Kira Fawless, members of the nascent faith based activist group called Isaiah 6:8. They’ll speak briefly of the mission of the group, and focus on the upcoming Maundy Thursday public foot washing in front of the Lewisburg Post Office. They’ll talk about the commemoration of the Last Supper, and the, “Here I am. Send me,” biblical quote. (Click here to listen to or download the interview)