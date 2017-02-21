$40,000 bid received for Valley prison

SUNBURY – The bids are in for people interested in purchasing the former Northumberland County Prison. Sunbury resident Mark Walburg submitted the highest bid at $40,000 for the site Tuesday.

Commissioner Chairman Rick Shoch says the county is pleased with the offer, “We were very pleased to receive Mr. Walburg’s bid. That was right in the range that we had been given as part of the appraisal that we have done. I think that they had said for the right buyer it might be worth somewhere between $20,000 and $50,000.”

Shoch says if approved, he believes Walburg will make great use of the property, “I think Mr. Walburg has a history of acquiring interesting properties like this and historic properties and maintaining the historical integrity of them while making them something that is useful and a benefit to both the city and the county.”

Other offers included $100 from former councilman Joseph Bartello, $2.00 from Gregory D. Carl of Northumberland, and $1.10 from Jaime Jay of Sunbury.

A group called Save the Northumberland County Prison wanted to obtain the building for historical purposes and prevent it from being torn down. However, they could not place a bid as a group because they are not a true non-profit.

Despite not being able to make an offer, Save the Prison founder Victoria Rosancrans says they’re happy with the outcome, “We look forward to meeting with Mark and hope we can form a working relationship to move forward and give him our ideas about what could happen. We want to work together with him to make this a visitor’s destination in the city of Sunbury and keep the historic importance of this structure alive and well in the city.”

The building was heavily damaged by a fire in January of 2015. Plans are in effect to renovate the former Northwestern Academy property in Coal Township and convert it into the new Northumberland County prison.

Commissioner Sam Schiccatano says the bids will be accepted and Walburg is expected to be approved as the winning bid at the next public meeting that take place on March 6 with pending review from the solicitor.