400 bags of heroin found in Shamokin

SHAMOKIN — Two alleged drug traffickers were arrested Tuesday afternoon after a search warrant was executed by Shamokin Police at an apartment on East Independence Street. Tyler Tehansky and Brian Villari were arrested around 2:30pm. According to The Daily Item drug paraphernalia was found in the living room of the apartment including used, blue heroin bags.

29-year-old Villari told police that he brings in 30 to 40 bundles of heroin from Philadelphia weekly which contain 14 small bags of heroin per bundle. He says he purchases each bundle for $60 from the source in Philly and makes $140 per bundle on the streets according to court documents.

During the search police found 407 blue baggies of heroin with the word “messenger” stamped on them. Police also found a money counting machine and a .22-caliber rifle during the search. Both Villari and Tehansky were charged with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver and criminal conspiracy. They are now in county jail in lieu of $75,000 bail.