4-year-old child assaulted during altercation

STONINGTON – A four-year-old girl was assaulted during a violent domestic incident Saturday morning. Stonington state police tell us in incident occurred at 9:45 a.m. along Kehres Road in Rockefeller Township, Northumberland County.

Troopers say a woman was arguing with her boyfriend, but then attacked her four year old daughter, striking her in the face, pulling her hair and shoving her to the ground. State police are not disclosing the mother’s name.

The boyfriend witnessed the incident and it was also captured by home surveillance video. The woman was located and taken into custody. She’s charged with aggravated assault to a minor less than six and faces numerous other charges. The child was placed in the care of another family member.