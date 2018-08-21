4 PSU frat members in court: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 8/21/18

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) — Former members of a Penn State fraternity are due in court for a preliminary hearing on charges related to the February 2017 death of a pledge after a night of hazing and drinking.

The hearing Tuesday before a district judge will determine if there’s enough evidence to send charges against several of the defendants in the case to county court for trial. It could last several days.

It’ll be the third preliminary hearing for the defendants and the fourth overall involving the death of 19-year-old Tim Piazza, of Lebanon, New Jersey. Piazza died of severe head and abdominal injuries after a bid acceptance ceremony at the Beta Theta Pi house. Authorities say he consumed a dangerous amount of alcohol.

A video security system recorded much of what occurred that night.

MUNSON, Pa. (AP) — Three men face more than 1,400 counts each of sexually abusing animals at a Pennsylvania farm. Prosecutors said Monday that a teenage boy alerted state police to the abuse, which involved a variety of animals. On Saturday, police searched a property and seized recording equipment, cameras and homemade videos from the men’s home in Munson, in Clearfield County.

The men are charged with child endangerment and corruption of minors as well as over 1,400 counts each of sexual intercourse with animals. They also were issued animal cruelty citations. The Centre Daily Times reports the men were jailed in lieu of $100,000 bond. Court records didn’t list lawyers for them.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Reeling from a landmark grand jury report on child sexual abuse, the leadership of Pennsylvania’s Roman Catholic Church is under pressure to support a change in state law to give those victims — now adults — a temporary opportunity to file lawsuits on decades-old abuse claims. So far, it has been avoiding the topic.

It is a change in state law that bishops have successfully fought in recent years even as a handful of other states have opened such windows to let victims sue the church, raising the prospect of massive payouts.

In a report released Tuesday, a state grand jury said it found that more than 1,000 children were molested or raped by over 300 “predator priests” in six Pennsylvania dioceses since the 1940s. It said a succession of bishops and other diocesan leaders worked to shield the church from bad publicity and financial liability by shuffling abusive priests around parishes rather than reporting complaints to police, permitting hundreds of known offenders to return to ministry.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Prosecutors say a hotline set up to get information on child sexual abuse by clergy within Pennsylvania’s Roman Catholic dioceses has received more than 400 calls over the past six days.

A spokesman for the attorney general’s office said Monday agents are returning all calls and assessing the facts.

Spokesman Joe Grace says the agents will have to consult with the office’s lawyers to determine whether any claims warrant investigation.

Church officials have stressed that many of the allegations in the nearly 900-page clergy abuse report made public last week go back decades, and that changes have been made. Grace says his office can’t describe or categorize the information that’s coming in, including whether they involve more recent allegations.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A sign at a Roman Catholic high school in Pennsylvania named for Cardinal Donald Wuerl has been vandalized with paint. Monday is the first day of school for North Catholic High School. It is part of the Pittsburgh Diocese, where Wuerl was bishop from 1988 to 2006. Wuerl is now archbishop of Washington.

A recent grand jury report on six Pennsylvania dioceses accused Wuerl of helping protect some child-molesting priests while he was bishop of Pittsburgh. Wuerl has apologized for the damage inflicted on the victims but also has defended his actions. The paint on the sign covered Wuerl’s name. Some school alumni have organized a petition online to remove his name.

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis vowed Monday that “no effort must be spared” to root out priestly sex abuse and cover-up from the Catholic Church, but gave no indication that he would take action to sanction complicit bishops or end the Vatican culture of secrecy that has allowed the crisis to fester. In a letter to Catholics worldwide following damning new revelations of misconduct in the U.S., Francis sought to project a get-tough response to the perpetrators and a compassionate shoulder for victims ahead of a fraught trip to Ireland this weekend.

Francis begged forgiveness for the pain suffered by victims and said lay Catholics must be included in the effort to root out abuse and cover-up. He blasted the clerical culture that has been blamed for the crisis, with church leaders more concerned about their own reputations than the safety of children. “We showed no care for the little ones,” Francis wrote. “We abandoned them.” But Francis alone can sanction bishops and he offered no hint that he would change the Vatican’s longstanding practice of giving religious superiors a pass when they botch abuse cases or are negligent in protecting their flocks.

NEW YORK (AP) — Allegations that disgraced ex-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick engaged in sex with adult seminarians have inflamed a long-running debate about the presence of gay men in the Roman Catholic priesthood. Some conservatives are calling for a purge of all gay priests, a challenging task given that they are believed to be numerous and few are open about their sexual orientation. Moderates want the church to eliminate the need for secrecy by proclaiming that gay men are welcome if they can be effective priests who commit to celibacy.

Among the most outspoken moderates is the Rev. James Martin, a Jesuit priest and writer whose book, “Building a Bridge,” envisions a path toward warmer relations between the Catholic Church and the LGBT community. “The idea of a purge of gay priests is both ridiculous and dangerous,” Martin said in an email. “Any purge would empty parishes and religious orders of the thousands of priests (and bishops) who lead healthy lives of service and faithful lives of celibacy.”

That outlook infuriates some conservative Catholics. Citing McCarrick’s case, Michael Hichborn of the Lepanto Institute, which promotes traditional Catholic teaching, says there must be a “complete and thorough removal of all homosexual clergymen from the church.” “It is going to be difficult and will likely result in a very serious priest shortage,” Hichborn said. “But it’s definitely worth the effort.”

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Visitors with severe autism can move ahead with their lawsuits claiming Disney’s U.S. parks didn’t do enough to accommodate their need for scheduled routines and no waits on its rides, according to a federal appeals court. The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last week ruled that plaintiffs in 30 lawsuits can proceed in a lower court with their claims against Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, alleging violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act. People with severe autism often have difficulties with social interaction and communication and often adhere to rigid routines.

A district judge in Florida had ruled previously that Disney was accommodating the autistic visitors and dismissed the claims in 2016. The autistic visitors appealed to the court in Atlanta. Under the parks’ current program, Disney allows visitors with disabilities to get a special card giving them an “appointment time” to get on a ride after the specified time with little to no wait. The card allows them to get unlimited “appointment times” throughout the day and allows them to get on rides immediately if the wait is less than 15 minutes. Disney workers also have the discretion to hand out readmission passes to visitors with disabilities, allowing them to get back on a ride immediately.

NEW YORK (AP) — Italian actress Asia Argento — one of the most prominent activists of the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment — recently settled a complaint filed against her by a young actor and musician who said she sexually assaulted him when he was 17, the New York Times reported. Argento, 42, settled the notice of intent to sue filed by Jimmy Bennett, who is now 22, for $380,000 shortly after she said last October that movie mogul Harvey Weinstein raped her, the Times reported.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s Capt. Darren Harris said in a statement Monday that no police report was filed at the time, but after the Times report department investigators will seek to talk to Bennett or his representatives about the alleged incident. Argento and Bennett co-starred in a 2004 film called “The Heart Is Deceitful Above All Things” in which Argento played Bennett’s prostitute mother.

NEW YORK (AP) — MTV is launching its first-ever drive to encourage young people to register and vote during a midterm election year. The youth-centric network will unveil the effort at Monday’s Video Music Awards in New York. The drive is aimed at urging fans to make voting a communal effort with their friends.

It hearkens back to MTV’s “Choose or Lose” campaign when Bill Clinton was first elected in 1992. MTV says its effort is non-partisan, but it will be happening at a time when groups favoring Democrats are making a big effort to get young people to the polls. MTV’s plan will culminate in some 1,000 parties of different sizes across the country on Election Day.

NEW YORK (AP) — The Eagles’ greatest hits album has moonwalked past Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” to become history’s best-selling album of all-time in the U.S. The Recording Industry Association of America told The Associated Press on Monday that the Eagles’ album — “Their Greatest Hits 1971-1975” — is now certified 38x platinum, which means sales and streams of the album have reached 38 million copies.

The album was released in 1976 and pushes Jackson’s “Thriller,” which is 33x platinum, to second place. RIAA also said that the Eagles’ “Hotel California,” released in 1977, is now 26x platinum and makes it the third best-selling album of all-time. The last time RIAA tallied sales for the Eagles’ greatest hits album was in 2006, when it said it was 29x platinum. Sales and streams for “Thriller” were last updated last year.

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — State police in Connecticut usually pull over cars for driving too fast. But on Sunday, troopers stopped and ticketed 10 cars for going too slow. Police received several calls from angry motorists Sunday about what were described as high-performance, racing-type cars slowing traffic to a crawl on the Wilbur Cross Parkway in New Haven and Hamden.

Police say the lead car was filming the other cars, which were blocking both lanes of the highway so no other vehicles could pass. All 10 vehicles were pulled over and the drivers were issued infractions. Drivers who had been stuck in the backup thanked troopers verbally and by honking their horns.

CHICAGO (AP) — Drugmaker AbbVie is donating $100 million to Ronald McDonald House Charities, which help provide housing to pediatric patients and their families throughout the U.S. The donation announced Monday is the single largest ever gift to Chicago-based charity network. The money will be used to build housing in at least 26 states and at 32 Ronald McDonald Houses.

The network says more than 600 sleeping rooms are being added that will allow for 230,000 additional night stays by families wanting to stay close to children undergoing hospital treatment. Some money also will go toward family expenses such as food, laundry services, parking, as well as toward the construction of classrooms and playrooms. North Chicago-based AbbVie makes the arthritis treatment Humira, which is the world’s biggest-selling drug by revenue.

PRAGUE (AP) — See Spot move, barely. When Czech entrepreneur Robert Hasek began jogging with his dog, Darwin, the three-mile runs were making the bull terrier sick with fatigue. Hasek was surprised, thinking his dog led a healthy lifestyle. To solve the mystery, he strapped a Fitbit to Darwin and discovered he was actually only active in his presence. Otherwise, Hasek says, “he is lying, sleeping and doing nothing. He’s lazy!”

The businessman sensed an opportunity and developed one of the world’s first dog fitness trackers. His product is part of a growing industry of gadgets for pets that includes GPS trackers, automatic feeders, ball throwing machines for dogs to fetch, and self-cleaning litter boxes for cats. People in the U.S. will spend $72.1 billion this year on pet products and care.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bryse Wilson worked five innings, becoming the third 20-year-old pitcher to start in his big league debut for Atlanta this season in the Braves’ 1-0 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Wilson allowed three hits, struck out five and walked three as Atlanta increased its NL East lead to one game over idle Philadelphia while ending its four-game skid. The last team to use three starters before they turned 21 was the 1965 Kansas City Athletics with Catfish Hunter, Don Buschhorn and Ron Tompkins.

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — IndyCar driver Robert Wickens will have surgery for a spinal injury suffered in a crash at Pocono Raceway. IndyCar says the 29-year-old Canadian was scheduled for surgery in an Allentown hospital. He was airlifted there following the crash in the opening laps of Sunday’s race. Wickens has injuries to his lower extremities, right arm and spine and a pulmonary contusion.

