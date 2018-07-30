3D gun company blocked: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 7/30/18

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — State officials say they’ve successfully stopped a company that makes 3D downloadable guns from making them internet-accessible in Pennsylvania and from uploading new files. Attorney Gen. Josh Shapiro says Texas-based Defense Distributed agreed to block Pennsylvania users after an emergency hearing Sunday in federal court in Philadelphia.

Shapiro says he, Gov. Tom Wolf and the Pennsylvania State Police sued the company before its formal rollout of a downloadable gun program Wednesday. He says the company said in court it actually began distributing gun files Friday and by Sunday, 1,000 people had downloaded 3D plans for AR-15 semi-automatic assault rifles. Wolf says untraceable guns in the hands of unknown users “is too daunting to stand by and not take action.” A settlement between the State Department and Defense Distributed is allowing the release of plans for guns online.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The politics of abortion could be especially prominent as Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and Republican Scott Wagner hit the final stretch of Pennsylvania’s gubernatorial campaign. President Donald Trump’s nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court and lawsuits winding through federal courts seem sure to put abortion rights front-and-center in governor’s races this fall.

Meanwhile, Wolf and Wagner are on opposite sides of abortion bills that could see votes in the Legislature before the Nov. 6 election. Wolf, a staunch supporter of abortion rights, vetoed a bill last December to shorten Pennsylvania’s current legal abortion limit from 24 weeks to 20. Wagner voted for the 20-week bill, before he resigned from his state Senate seat in June, and supports other pending bills to restrict abortion.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia has been trying for decades to tackle its litter problem and shed itself of the nickname Filthadelphia. In June, the city and a number of citizen groups tackled one small piece of the big litter puzzle: the posting of illegal signs. Citizens collected over 8,500 signs from around the city in the action billed as the Bandit Signs Brigade.

Nic Esposito is director of the City’s Zero Waste and Litter Cabinet. He says such signs often end up as litter, and a littered community is bad for residents and bad for business. The city is working with an arts group called Trash Academy to transform the signs into something useful.

Features

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. companies seeking to be exempted from President Donald Trump’s tariff on imported steel are accusing American steel manufacturers of spreading inaccurate and misleading information, and they fear it may torpedo their requests. Robert Miller, president and CEO of NLMK USA, said objections raised by U.S. Steel and Nucor to his bid for a waiver are “literal untruths.”

He said his company, which imports huge slabs of steel from Russia, has already paid $80 million in duties and will be forced out of business if it isn’t excused from the 25 percent tariff. U.S. Steel and Nucor are two of the country’s largest steel producers. “They ought to be ashamed of themselves,” said Miller, who employs more than 1,100 people at mills in Pennsylvania and Indiana.

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — The publisher of The New York Times said Sunday he “implored” President Donald Trump at a private White House meeting this month to reconsider his broad attacks on journalists, calling the president’s anti-press rhetoric “not just divisive but increasingly dangerous.” In a statement, A.G. Sulzberger said he decided to comment publicly after Trump revealed their off-the-record meeting to his more than 53 million Twitter followers on Sunday. Trump’s aides had requested that the July 20 meeting not be made public, Sulzberger said.

“Had a very good and interesting meeting at the White House with A.G. Sulzberger, Publisher of the New York Times. Spent much time talking about the vast amounts of Fake News being put out by the media & how that Fake News has morphed into phrase, “Enemy of the People.” Sad!” Trump wrote. Hours after that exchange, Trump resumed his broadside against the media in a series of tweets that included a pledge not to let the country “be sold out by anti-Trump haters in the … dying newspaper industry.”

LOS ANGELES (AP) — After six movies, 22 years, countless bruises and a broken ankle, Tom Cruise’s death-defying “Mission: Impossible” stunts continue to pay off at the box office. “Mission: Impossible — Fallout” easily took the No. 1 spot on the domestic charts this weekend. Paramount Pictures estimates that it earned $61.5 million from 4,386 North American theaters.

Not accounting for inflation, it’s a best for the long-running franchise, which has grossed $2.8 billion worldwide, and one of Cruise’s biggest too (just shy of “War of the Worlds'” $64.9 million debut in 2005). Internationally, the film earned $92 million from 36 markets which is also a franchise best. Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, “Fallout” has scored some of the best reviews in the series and has been in the news cycle for almost a year. Talk about the film started early, in August of 2017, when Cruise broke his ankle performing a stunt in London with video to prove it.

NEW YORK (AP) — McDonald’s is fighting to hold onto customers as the Big Mac turns 50, but it’s not messing with the makings of its most famous burger. The company is celebrating the 1968 national launch of the double-decker sandwich, whose ingredients of “two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions and a sesame seed bun” were seared into American memories by a TV jingle.

But the milestone comes as the company reduces its number of U.S. stores and customers visit less often. Other more trendy burger options are reaching into the heartland. The “Golden Arches” still have a massive global reach, and the McDonald’s brand of cheeseburgers, chicken nuggets and french fries remains recognizable around the world. But on its critical home turf, the company is toiling to stay relevant.

Sports, Scores & Skeds

CINCINNATI (AP) — Luis Castillo allowed four hits in a season-high seven innings, Scooter Gennett hit a two-run homer and the Cincinnati Reds wrapped up their long home stand with a third consecutive win over the Philadelphia Phillies, 4-0. Phillip Ervin and Curt Casali each had an RBI and run for the Reds, who won a four-game series against the Phillies for the first time in nearly 21 years. The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Zack Wheeler pitched six strong innings and drove in the lone run, leading the New York Mets to a 1-0 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Wheeler (5-6) allowed five hits with seven strikeouts and one walk. He got his fourth RBI of the season on a double in the fifth.

LONG POND, Pa. (AP) — Kyle Busch stormed from the bottom half of the field at Pocono Raceway for his sixth victory of the season. He has 49 career NASCAR Cup wins.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

———

INTERLEAGUE

Final Colorado 3 Oakland 2

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Boston 3 Minnesota 0

Final N-Y Yankees 6 Kansas City 3

Final Baltimore 11 Tampa Bay 5

Final Cleveland 8 Detroit 1

Final Texas 4 Houston 3

Final Toronto 7 Chi White Sox 4

Final Seattle 8 L-A Angels 5

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Cincinnati 4 Philadelphia 0

Final Miami 5 Washington 0

Final Atlanta 4 L-A Dodgers 1

Final N-Y Mets 1 Pittsburgh 0

Final San Francisco 8 Milwaukee 5

Final Arizona 5 San Diego 4

Final Chi Cubs 5 St. Louis 2

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

INTERLEAGUE

Philadelphia at Boston 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Arizona 9:40 p.m.

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Cleveland at Minnesota 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Oakland 10:05 p.m.

Houston at Seattle 10:10 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Miami at Atlanta 7:35 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego 10:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at L-A Dodgers 10:10 p.m.

