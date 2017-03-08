3/8/17 Aubrey Alexander of the Alexander Family Dealerships, and Jason McCahan, Director of Strategic Philanthropy, First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania, on this week’s Raise The Region event. We’ll discuss the growth of the event, the Alexander commitment and how everyone can participate on Wednesday evening and Thursday. (Click here to hear or download the invterview)
WKOK Staff |
March 8, 2017 |
