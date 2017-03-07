3/7/17 Lynn Pierson, Assistant Director for Community Service, Office of Civic Engagement, Bucknell University, Scarlett Littman, Food Access Coordinator (AmeriCorp member) and Kyle Bray, Assistant Director for Service-Learning, who oversees the Lewisburg Community Garden, on this Thursday’s Empty Bowls event, the Milton Community Harvest program, and the Lewisburg Community Garden and related topics. (Click here to hear or download the interview)