3/3/17 Abdullah Al-Bahrani, Director Center for Economic Education, Assistant Professor of Economics, Northern Kentucky University, on economics education and financial literacy. He is speaking Monday at Susquehanna University and we’ll discuss his upcoming message and a little bit about his work. We’ll ask how economics education may be lacking, and what we can do to step that up. (Click here to hear or download the interview)
March 3, 2017 |
