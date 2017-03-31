3/31/17 Movie Mike McGranaghan, professional movie critic, author and ‘women-in-cinema’ advocate with his review of a new movie, ‘Life’ and he’ll have words about new movies out this weekend. We’ll also discuss entertainment news, including the reports that Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson kept apart on press tour for the new ‘Fast & Furious’ movie, and George Lucas donates $10 million to USC film school for student diversity. (Click here to hear or download the interview)