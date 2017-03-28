3/28/17 Dr. David Del Testa, Associate Professor, Department of History, Bucknell University, and students Amy Collins and Julia Stevens on the Bucknellians in World War I project. We’ll discuss an upcoming speaking event, he Bucknellians of World War I: A Student-Faculty Collaborative Research Project Tuesday, April 4 at 6:30pm at the Public Library. We’ll discuss the centennial anniversary of World War I and the role many Bucknell students and staff played in the war. (Click here to hear or download the interview)