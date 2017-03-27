3/27/17 Randy Shroyer, Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way Day of Action coordinator, on the upcoming April 21st, Day of Action, an opportunity for hundreds of volunteers to help out throughout the community. (Click here to hear or download the interview)
3/27/17 Randy Shroyer, Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way Day of Action coordinator, on the upcoming April 21st, Day of Action, an opportunity for hundreds of volunteers to help out throughout the community. (Click here to hear or download the interview)
WKOK Staff |
March 27, 2017 |
