3/27/17 Joe Miller, co-chair of the Central Pennsylvania Chapter of American Foundation for Suicide Prevent, founder and chair of the Lycoming County Suicide Prevention Coalition, on the Kevin Heines appearance in Williamsport (a survivor of a jump off the Golden Gate Bridge), the school assembly coming up in Williamsport called ‘You Can Not Be Replaced,’ for high schoolers, and more about upcoming events and activities. (Click here to hear or download the interview)