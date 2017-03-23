3/23/17 Kevin Bittenbender, President of the Union County Veterans 4th of July Committee, on their fundraising efforts—including Raise the Region, parade preparations and upcoming events. We’ll discuss anniversaries, the Monument Mile and registration. (Click here to hear or download the interview)
3/23/17 Kevin Bittenbender, President of the Union County Veterans 4th of July Committee, on their fundraising efforts—including Raise the Region, parade preparations and upcoming events. We’ll discuss anniversaries, the Monument Mile and registration. (Click here to hear or download the interview)
WKOK Staff |
March 23, 2017 |
