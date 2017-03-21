Home
3/21/17 Jane Campbell, Executive Director, Snyder, Union, Mifflin Child Development Inc, and Brooke Penepacker, Outreach Manager SUMCD, on the free childcare services available in The Valley. We can discuss the importance of Head Start and Early Head Start, and Pre-K Counts, and other aspects of this busy organization. (Click here to hear or download the interview)

