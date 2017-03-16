3/21/17 Dr . Richard Alley on his appearance at Lycoming College (Click here to download or listen)

Click here to download the interview

More info below

Climate change expert to provide balanced view of research during presentation at Lycoming College

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. – Richard Alley, Ph.D., will provide a balanced view of current research on climate change during a presentation at 7 p.m. on March 22 in the Keiper Recreation Center. The event is free and open to the public.

His presentation, titled “The big picture on energy and climate,” discusses the dynamics of how money, jobs, national security, ethics and the environment influence perceptions and decisions about energy.

Dr. Richard Alley is the Evan Pugh Professor of Geosciences and Associate of the Earth and Environmental Systems Institute at The Pennsylvania State University, University Park. He teaches and conducts research on the climatic records, flow behavior, and sedimentary deposits of large ice sheets, to aid in prediction of future changes in climate and sea level.

Alley has served on a variety of advisory panels and steering committees, including chairing the National Research Council’s Panel on Abrupt Climate Change and participating in the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which was co-recipient of the 2007 Nobel Peace Prize. He has also provided requested advice to numerous government officials in multiple administrations including a vice president, the president’s science advisor, and committees and members of the U.S. Senate and the House of Representatives. He has given more than 1,000 lectures around the world.

He has published seven books and more than 200 refereed papers, and is frequently cited by authors and presenters. His popular account of climate change and ice cores, “The Two-Mile Time Machine,” was chosen science book of the year by Phi Beta Kappa in 2001. He is the a host of the video series “Earth ‑ The Operators Manual,” which is a rigorously researched, beautifully filmed and ultimately uplifting antidote to the widespread “doom and gloom” approach to climate change. He has earned countless research and teaching awards from scientific and educational organizations.

He graduated with a Ph.D. in 1987 from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and with M.Sc. (1983) and B.Sc. (1980) degrees from The Ohio State University-Columbus, all in geology.

The presentation is sponsored by several Lycoming College organizations including: Clean Water Institute, Center for Energy and the Future, Outdoor Leadership and Education, and Sustainability Committee.

END

###

About Lycoming College

Founded in 1812, Lycoming College is one of the nation’s oldest and most respected liberal arts colleges. Today, our community of 1,300 active learners from 29 states and 23 countries work with our renowned scholars to craft customized, market-driven majors, minors and concentrations across our 36 academic programs. These students also compete in 17 NCAA Division III sports and study abroad in more than a dozen countries. Lycoming College has one of the highest endowment-per-student ratios among Pennsylvania colleges and is ranked by Forbes as among the very best for financial strength and operational soundness. Learn more at http://www.lycoming.edu.