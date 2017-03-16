3/16/17 Marie Kehler, organizer of an upcoming diet/fitness/nutrition event, and Lynn James, Senior Extension Educator, Penn State Extension, on St. Paul’s UCC Herndon and their upcoming health and wellness discussion involving gluten, diary and allergies. (Click here to hear or download the interview)
WKOK Staff |
March 16, 2017 |
