$31 million prison requires no new tax increase for Northumberland Co.

SUNBURY – Northumberland County will pay more than ever before for corrections next year, but paying the $6 million in projected costs for the new prison, won’t require a tax increase. The Northumberland County Commissioners approved a nearly $76 million ‘no tax increase’ budget for 2019.

It includes about $6 million what the county estimates will be the cost of operating the new prison. Commissioner Vice Chair Sam Schiccatano said they had to make educated guesses about the new expenses, “We know what we pay our COs, we know what the benefits cost. The unforeseen are the things that the facility itself costs, you know the lighting, the heating, the water, because it’s just new.”

The county budgeted $6.1 million to run the new prison. While that is about two million more than it was costing the county in 2014, the higher figure reflects the much higher expenses for medical coverage for inmates and staff, along with higher wages.

He said those costs are increasing faster than inflation. He said they worked hard to make sure additional expenses wouldn’t burden taxpayers, “We’re trying to do what we can to keep the taxes down. We just got the new prison going and keep all our services going and keep it in a budget that our people can handle and our people can survive within our county.”

The new prison cost about $31 million for the land and construction, about $1 million under budget. Soon, the county will recover more costs when Parea Biosciences pays $1.5 million for land on which they’ll grow medical marijuana.

Additionally, the county approved one agreement today with a nearby county to house inmates, and agreements with other counties are being negotiated. Schiccatano said that will produce revenue for the county. The budget passed on a 2-1 vote with Commissioner Kymberley Best voting no.