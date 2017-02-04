3 injured in Route 54 crash

DANVILLE – Three people were injured in an accident on a busy highway Friday morning. A passenger in one of the vehicles, 18-year-old Michael Steinruck of Montgomery is in critical condition, the driver 43-year-old Murl Scouten Jr. is in serious condition and a 16-year-old boy who was not indentified is suspected to have suffered minor injuries after their pick-up truck crashed into a tractor-trailer on Route 54.

State police say 22-year-old Patrick Michalak was driving his tractor-trailer east from the Interstate 80 off ramp. He attempted to make a left turn onto Route 54 after failing to stop at the posted stop sign. Scouten attempted to brake and swerved into the left lane to avoid contact, but still hit the front of the tractor-trailer.

Steinruck and his passengers were taken to Geisinger Medical Center. Michalak was not injured in the crash and police say he will face charges of a stop signs and yield signs violation. Route 54 was closed to southbound traffic for approximately five and half hours. The investigation is on-going. Valley Township and Liberty Township fire departments assisted at the scene.