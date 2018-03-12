3 Gubernatorial candidates not releasing tax returns: AP PA headlines, features, scores & skeds

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The three Republicans running for the party’s nomination for Pennsylvania governor say they will not release copies of their tax returns, documents that can shed important light on a candidate’s personal priorities and financial standing. The man they want to beat, Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, will release the first two pages of his 2017 tax return and open the rest of it to inspection by reporters, his campaign said.

Most candidates for governor of Pennsylvania have, when asked, released part or all of their federal tax returns, going back at least six campaigns to the 1990s. The Republicans’ refusal this year comes after Donald Trump became the first major party nominee for president in 40 years to refuse to release his. Scott Wagner, a state senator who is prominent in south-central Pennsylvania’s waste-hauling industry, declined to say through his campaign why he will not release a tax return.

The campaign for Paul Mango, a former health care systems consultant, said he would only comply with what is required of him. Laura Ellsworth, a longtime commercial litigation lawyer, feels it is “unreasonably intrusive” to be expected to disclose a tax return and that it “creates a disincentive” to run for office, a campaign spokeswoman said. Pennsylvania state law does not require a gubernatorial candidate to disclose a tax return.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s governor wants to ban gifts to all elected state officials and to suspend pay for himself, lawmakers and their top aides when they have not fully enacted a budget by the annual deadline. Gov. Tom Wolf, a first-term Democrat seeking re-election, will outline a government reform proposal on Monday that also includes better campaign finance disclosure and a requirement that lawmakers provide receipts when seeking reimbursement for expenses.

Wolf stopped the practice of accepting gifts among people under his authority when he took office three years ago, but that does not apply to state legislators and other elected state officials. The governor wants limits on political campaign contributions and disclosure of donations made by people seeking government contracts.

Budget negotiations between Wolf and the Republican-controlled Legislature have been agonizing for the past three years, with none being completed on time and two of the three years wrapping up months late. Wolf, a wealthy businessman, donates his salary to charity. His new proposal would freeze pay until a complete budget is passed. Wolf also wants public officials to make public the source and type of any outside income, and the total amount.

TRAFFORD, Pa. (AP) — Congressional candidate Rick Saccone has struggled more than Republicans in southwest Pennsylvania usually do. So he’s hoping that conservative voters see his race against Democrat Conor Lamb as proxy for the national political struggle playing out in Washington. Polls show Lamb and Saccone in a tight race ahead of Tuesday’s special House election.

Lamb has run as an independent-minded figure. He avoids criticizing President Donald Trump and says Democrats’ congressional leaders should be replaced. Republicans have tried to paint Lamb as a lackey for national Democrats who are unpopular in the district. Saccone emphasizes that he’s a staunch opponent of abortion rights. He also enthusiastically supports President Donald Trump.

The president told Saccone supporters last weekend that Lamb is trying to con them.

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania university has kicked a sorority off campus due to what officials are calling a “reprehensible” scavenger hunt that involved drugs, alcohol and sexual activity. Alpha Chi Omega’s Theta Chi chapter lost its recognition by Lehigh University for two years and will be banned from campus through May 2020.

The Lehigh Greek Community blog published by the university says the sorority hosted a December scavenger hunt in which participants were given a list of tasks that involved “the use of drugs and alcohol, sexual activity and other activities” that violate the Bethlehem school’s policy. The sorority was suspended pending an investigation by a disciplinary committee that called the activity “reprehensible.” Alpha Chi Omega can appeal. The national organization conducted an investigation resulting in probation and individual punishments.

WAYNESBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrat Conor Lamb went to Pennsylvania’s coal country for help in the final days before the first congressional election of 2018, telling union members Sunday that he won’t forget their support in a close race widely viewed as a key test of support for Republicans ahead of November’s midterms.

Lamb’s race against Republican Rick Saccone has crystallized the debate over whether a younger, charismatic Democrat appealing to win back traditionally.

Democratic voters can overcome a veteran Republican counting on party loyalty to carry him to victory in a GOP-leaning district at a time when President Donald Trump is pushing hard for the Republican, but remains a divisive figure. Lamb told those inside a packed fairgrounds building that keeping promises to fully fund labor union pensions, Medicare and Social Security is “non-negotiable,” and he attacked Republicans as forgetting what it means to honor a promise.

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (AP) — Fire officials in Pennsylvania are crediting a cat with saving the lives of its owners. They were sound asleep when a fire broke — apparently in the attic of their home in McKeesport, near Pittsburgh. The deputy fire chief tells WTAE-TV there were no smoke alarms in the house, but the cat was on the prowl and made sure to wake up the couple. He says “fortunately the cat was on top of his game” and it potentially saved their lives.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Features

WASHINGTON (AP) — He urged his audience not to jeer North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un while goading the crowd to boo the press. He called an African-American congresswoman a “very low-IQ individual” and bashed the moderator of NBC’s “Meet the Press” as a “sleeping son of a bitch.” If it wasn’t crystal clear already, President Donald Trump’s roaring rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday night underscored the fact that, more than a year into the job, Trump has no interest in leaving behind the vulgar insults or biting attacks on the free press that defined his 2016 Republican campaign.

But Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, said, “These are campaign rally issues,” Mnuchin said. “That is at a campaign rally. And the president likes making funny names.” Mnuchin also argued the press should pay less attention to Trump’s rally speeches and more attention to his policies, such as his announcement on tariffs last week. “He’s using these vulgarities in the context of a campaign rally, and obviously there were a lot of funny moments on that rally,” he said. Todd, whom Trump derided throughout the campaign as “sleepy eyes Chuck Todd,” responded to Mnuchin with a deadpan tone. “Yeah, they were hilarious,” he said.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — T’Challa still rules the box office four weeks in, even with the fresh rivalry of another Walt Disney Studios release in “A Wrinkle in Time.” “Black Panther” took the No. 1 spot at the North American box office with $41.1 million according to studio estimates Sunday, leaving another newcomer in its wake. The Marvel and Disney phenomenon crossed the $1 billion mark worldwide this weekend and became the 7th highest grossing domestic release with $562 million. Not accounting for inflation, it’s now passed “The Dark Knight.”

With a marketplace still dominated by “Black Panther,” Disney faced some stiff competition from its own studio in launching Ava DuVernay’s adaption of “A Wrinkle in Time,” which opened in second place with $33.3 million from 3,980 locations. The PG-rated film, which cost around $103 million to produce and stars Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon, received mixed reviews from critics (it’s currently at a “rotten” 44 percent on RottenTomatoes) and audiences who gave it a B CinemaScore.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Some Kentucky lawmakers are upset about a self-described Capitol chaplain’s invitation to a Bible study in a government building about “Why the President is righteous and those against him are wicked.” The Courier Journal reports lawmakers received the invitation plus a cartoon of a man reading a newspaper and a woman asking “can I see the fake news section?” Democratic Rep. Mary Lou Marzian said the invitation “just increases the vitriolic discord.” Lee Watts, who wrote the invitation, said the Bible study wasn’t about President Trump but about the Biblical character of Daniel. He said he wrote the invitation as a way to generate interest in the Bible study. Marzian said it was inappropriate to market the Bible study that way.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — Niagara Falls is inviting married couples to re-tie the knot in a place already known as a honeymoon hotspot. City promoters are putting together a Guinness World Records attempt at the largest marriage vow renewal ceremony. Couples are asked to register on line for the June 23 ceremony. Organizers are hoping thousands of couples will take part. The current record stands at 1,201 couples set by Western Michigan University in 2016. Niagara Falls is known to many as the “honeymoon capital of the world.”

CHICAGO (AP) — It’s an alleged bid to harness the luck of the Irish or, at least, the luck of an Irish name. A watchdog says a Chicago-area lawyer changed his name from Phillip Spiwak to Shannon P. O’Malley, to sound Irish to improve his odds of winning election as a Cook County judge. He lost a similar race in 2010 neighboring county. The Illinois Civil Justice League is releasing its judicial candidate ratings Monday, citing O’Malley’s name change for giving him a “not-recommended” rating. Chicago celebrates its large Irish communities, and political experts say data indicates some voters are more likely to vote for judicial candidates with Irish names. O’Malley told NBC News the change honored a mentor. But League president called it “a cynical attempt to game the electoral process.”

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Sports, Scores & Skeds

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

———

INTERLEAGUE

Final Miami 7 N-Y Yankees 5

Final Detroit 6 Atlanta 3

Final Pittsburgh 5 Toronto 0

Final Houston 5 N-Y Mets 2

Final Oakland 7 Chi Cubs 2

Final Milwaukee 5 Cleveland 4

Final Chi White Sox 6 Arizona 5

Final Cincinnati 6 Seattle 5

Final Baltimore 4 Philadelphia 0

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Minnesota 6 Tampa Bay 5

Final Baltimore 7 Boston 3

Final Cleveland 3 Kansas City 1

Final L-A Angels 4 Texas 3

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final St. Louis 4 Washington 3

Final L-A Dodgers 13 Colorado 7

Final San Francisco 5 San Diego 4

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Toronto 132 N-Y Knicks 106

Final Chicago 129 Atlanta 122

Final Minnesota 109 Golden State 103

Final Utah 116 New Orleans 99

Final Denver 130 Sacramento 104

Final Houston 105 Dallas 82

Final Indiana 99 Boston 97

Final Philadelphia 120 Brooklyn 97

Final L.A. Lakers 127 Cleveland 113

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final Chicago 3 Boston 1

Final N-Y Islanders 5 Calgary 2

Final Pittsburgh 3 Dallas 1

Final Arizona 1 Vancouver 0

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (8) Cincinnati 56 (21) Houston 55

Final Kentucky 77 (13) Tennessee 72

Final Davidson 58 (25) Rhode Island 57

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

INTERLEAGUE

Washington at Detroit 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Pittsburgh 1:05 p.m.

San Diego at Kansas City 3:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at L-A Angels 4:10 p.m.

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Boston at Toronto 1:07 p.m.

Texas at Cleveland 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota at N-Y Yankees 6:35 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City 9:05 p.m.

Chi White Sox at Seattle 9:40 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Milwaukee at L-A Dodgers 4:05 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta 6:05 p.m.

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Milwaukee at Memphis 8:00 p.m.

San Antonio at Houston 8:00 p.m.

Sacramento at Oklahoma City 8:00 p.m.

Miami at Portland 10:30 p.m.

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Vegas at Philadelphia 7:00 p.m.

Winnipeg at Washington 7:00 p.m.

Montreal at Columbus 7:00 p.m.

Carolina at N-Y Rangers 7:00 p.m.

Ottawa at Florida 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim 10:00 p.m.

Detroit at San Jose 10:30 p.m.

Vancouver at L.A. Kings 10:30 p.m.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved