2/7/17 Vicki Krebs, RN, Coordinator Cardiac Rehabilitation, and Meghan Mercaldo, Exercise Specialist part of Evangelical’s Cardiovascular Team, help us Rock Red for Healthy Hearts, lots of information about cardiac rehab, including getting started with heart friendly exercise, and tips if folks have cardio issues. (Click here to hear or download the interview)
February 8, 2017 |
