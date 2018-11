VALLEY TWP – A tractor-trailer trailer is missing…Milton state police are investigating a theft of a $25,000 trailer in Valley Township, Montour County. Milton troopers say the incident occurred sometime between November 7 and November 8.

Troopers say at a home on McCracken Road, someone took drove away with a White Great Dane Semi Trailer with an Illinois registration. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Milton state police barracks.