24-hour work to begin on N Fourth Street Sunbury

SUNBURY— UGI will be back to work on North Fourth in Sunbury this week and will work round-the-clock. According to PennDOT starting Sunday night at 6 pm work will be performed 24-hours a day six days a week through the end of September. Work will be done between Market Street and Lincoln Street and traffic will be restricted to a single lane.

City Councilman Chris Reis says UGI is behind after flooding in the area and then stopping work to accommodate a heavy amount of traffic through the city due to the Route 15 closure earlier this week. According to Reis, crews say they will be respectful while working during overnight hours. If residents have parking affected anywhere on Fourth Street due to UGI work, go to the City Clerk’s office for a parking pass for city lots.