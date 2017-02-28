2/28/17 ohn Meckley, chairman of the Milton Bicentennial Committee, and Ryan Ake, on the upcoming History Harvest which will be held as part of Milton’s bicentennial celebration. The committee has partnered with Susquehanna University’s Robert Sieczkiewicz and Ryan Ake to do the History Harvest on Saturday, March 4th. (Click here to hear or download the interview)
WKOK Staff |
February 28, 2017 |
