2/22/17 Petra Lynch, MD, Evangelical Community Hospital interventional cardiologist with a message of prevention–how to prevent meeting her in the catheterization lab at Evan. She’ll talk about the Rock Red for Healthy Hearts campaign, and the many heart healthy programs at Evangelical Community Hospital. (Click here to hear or download the interview)
February 22, 2017 |
