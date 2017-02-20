2/20/17 Dennis Reedy and Tanya Gulba from Expert Home Builders, on trends and issues in the building industry. We’ll talk about housing starts, land use issues and building sustainability. (Click here to hear or download the interview)
2/20/17 Dennis Reedy and Tanya Gulba from Expert Home Builders, on trends and issues in the building industry. We’ll talk about housing starts, land use issues and building sustainability. (Click here to hear or download the interview)
WKOK Staff |
February 20, 2017 |
About The Author