Home
2/20/17 Dennis Reedy and Tanya Gulba from Expert Home Builders, on trends and issues in the building industry. We’ll talk about housing starts, land use issues and building sustainability. (Click here to hear or download the interview)

2/20/17 Dennis Reedy and Tanya Gulba from Expert Home Builders, on trends and issues in the building industry. We’ll talk about housing starts, land use issues and building sustainability. (Click here to hear or download the interview)

WKOK Staff | |

Click here to download the interview.

About The Author

Written by WKOK Staff