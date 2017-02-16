2/16/17 Brian Johnson, Academic Advisor and Part-Time Program Coordinator, Bloomsburg University, on the upcoming ‘Dare to Ask’ event at Bloomsburg University. The event invites a convener and lecturer to discuss, on a no-holds-barred open forum, on the questions of our time on our differences. (Click here to hear or download the interview)
2/16/17 Brian Johnson, Academic Advisor and Part-Time Program Coordinator, Bloomsburg University, on the upcoming ‘Dare to Ask’ event at Bloomsburg University. The event invites a convener and lecturer to discuss, on a no-holds-barred open forum, on the questions of our time on our differences. (Click here to hear or download the interview)
WKOK Staff |
February 16, 2017 |
About The Author